James House, 74

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — James Charles House, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at Davis Hospice.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on March 2 and a Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 both at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Friday Food Bag Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Lewy Body Dementia Association or a charity of your choice.

Jim grew up in Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. Jim was a proud Army veteran. He lived in Cheyenne, Wyo. where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved traveling, camping and spending time with family. His family is grateful to know that Jim is finally at peace.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; three grown children, James Michael House and wife Susan, Jill Messina Love and husband, Taft, stepdaughter, Gina Michelle Smith and husband Ian; brother, Gary House and wife, Julie, and nine grandchildren.