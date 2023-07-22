James Hurt, 89

GENOA — James J. “Jim” Hurt, 89, formerly of Kearney, died July 18, 2023, at the Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow in the Kearney Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the United Sates Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.

