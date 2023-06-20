James D. “JD” Smith, 61

CAIRO — James D. “JD” Smith, 61, of Cairo, passed away June 14, 2023, in Cairo, Nebraska.

A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.

Livingston-Sondermann has been entrusted with the arrangements.

JD was born September 17, 1961, to Darrell DuWayne and Hazel “Dee” (Shrimplin) Smith in Billings, Montana.

He was raised in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, where he graduated with the Class of 1980.

JD was passionate about plumbing, becoming a Master Plumber and working for several plumbing companies in the Grand Island area.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Grand Island.

He enjoyed spending time with family and his grandson, bowling, and enjoying the outdoors; he loved the mountains of Montana and Wyoming.

JD is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Smith of Lincoln; one grandson, Gracyn Bahr of Lincoln; his mother, Dee Smith of Neshkoro, Wisconsin; one sister and brother-in-law, Diana and TJ Bettencourt of Crystal Lake, Illinois; one niece, Tona Bock, and one nephew, Dalyn Buettner; and an uncle, James Shrimplin of Gillette, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Smith.

