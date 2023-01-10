James 'Jim' Bernth

James “Jim” L. Bernth, 75, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

To honor Jim's wishes cremation was chosen there will be no services at this time.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Jim was born on January 31, 1947 in Grand Island, son of Harry and Bernice (Lemberg) Bernth. He spent his childhood and youth in Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High.

On March 4, 1966 he was united in marriage to Jean Brundage, they made their home in Grand Island before Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army on August 4, 1966. He served in Vietnam until his honorable discharge on August 1, 1969.

Jim was employed for many years at local grocery stores in the produce department. He also worked odd jobs like, tank testing for gas stations, messenger services, construction and maintenance.

Jim loved to fish any chance he could. He enjoyed hunting and sharing a few favorite beverages with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jean of Grand Island; son, James L. Bernth of Grand Island; granddaughter, Makayla Seybold of Grand Island; brothers, Daniel Bernth of Ft. Collins, CO, Dale (Mary) Bernth of Grand Island and Rodney (Lila) Bernth of Waverly; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Cheryl Rugebregt.

