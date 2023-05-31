Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James C. Anderson, 80

LINCOLN — James C. “Jim” Anderson, 80, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2023.

Jim was born on June 3, 1942, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, to Clyde and R. Jean (Davies) Anderson. After graduating from Bloomfield High School, he attended Kemper Military School in Missouri, then entered the Air Force for four years.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, his sister Mary introduced him to her college friend, Grace Huber. Jim and Grace were married on June 15, 1968, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Fairbury. They lived in Lincoln for seven years before moving to Grand Island for the next 35 years.

While in Grand Island they co-owned the Farmer’s Daughter Café, famous for its peanut butter pie. The couple moved to Lincoln in 2010 where Jim worked as a bus driver for Aging Partners, a job he truly loved.

Jim is survived by his wife, Grace, and their two daughters, Cheryl “Cheri” (Kevin) Laue and Catherine (Daryl) Howard; his grandchildren, Cameron and Kirsten Laue and Dasia, Xavier and Zoey Howard; and a sister, Mary Anderson Bristol.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Arthur Anderson; a sister-in-law, Jane Anderson; and a brother-in-law, David Bristol.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 61st and Morrill Avenue, in Lincoln.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 7.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.