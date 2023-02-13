James ‘Jim' Leonard, 95

ST. PAUL — James “Jim” L. Leonard, 95, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at home in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Father Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

James was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Scranton, Iowa, to Tom and Mary (Deluhery) Leonard. He grew up in Jefferson, Iowa, and attended school at St. Anthony's. He entered the United States Navy on Oct. 31, 1945, and was honorably discharged Oct. 11, 1947.

Jim was united in marriage to Betty Green on Sept. 22, 1949. The couple made their home in Omaha where they raised their four daughters. He worked for Swift Packaging for 35 years. Jim was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, serving as a Sacristan for many years. He was very involved in the Catholic Church throughout his life.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty of St. Paul; four daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Snyder of St. Paul, Kathie and Jim Walker of Grand Island, Janice and Ron Derner of St. Paul and Debbie and Donny Nealon of Brownsville, Oregon; grandchildren, Shawn Snyder, Kimi Archuleta, Michelle Colgrove, Reed Anderson, D.J. Nealon, Matt Walker; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Margie; three brothers; and four sisters; son-in-law, Kevin Snyder; and grandson, Max Walker.

