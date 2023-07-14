James “Jim” Miyeno, 65

LINCOLN — James “Jim” Miyeno, 65, of Lincoln, was born on November 26, 1957, in Fontana, California, and passed away on July 11, 2023.

As a young child his family moved to Omaha where he was a 1976 graduate of Omaha Central, acquiring lifelong friends. After high school he pursued a higher level of education in Colorado Springs, specializing in the solar energy field. He returned to Omaha and worked his entire life in the construction industry, most recently with Lueder Construction.

Jim was able to enjoy an early retirement and fulfill a long passion to live in the country; for over 11 years he enjoyed remolding their 100-plus-year old home, tending an orchard, gardening, and taking care of his acreage in rural Greenwood. About three years ago Jim moved to Lincoln where he enjoyed watching someone else mow!

He loved going to his grandchildren’s activities, but most of all just spending time with them.

Jim loved doing all kinds of carpentry, woodworking, cooking and barbecuing … a proud member of the Hickory Nuts BBQ team; and listening to Jazz. He loved being with and doing things for people.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Svoboda); a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Joe Vavricek of Grand Island; a son, Ryan of Lincoln; granddaughters, Teagan, Bristol and Emmett Vavricek; and his grandson in heaven, Jett Vavricek; mother-in-law, Donna Svoboda of Lincoln; sisters-in- law, Sue Svoboda and Patty Heikes of Fremont; a nephew, Tyler, and wife, Ashley, Heikes of Bennington; two great-nieces, Alayna Stocker and Alexis Heikes of Bennington; cousins and dear friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ben and Lois Miyeno; and an infant brother.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St., in Lincoln; please meet at the O Street entrance. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive; everyone is welcome to both.

The family requests memorials to the Fighter Jett Foundation in care of Mary Miyeno, 9150 Red Sky Lane, Lincoln, NE, 68520.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.