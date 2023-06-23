James Ronald Perkins, 77

GRAND ISLAND - James Ronald “Jim” Perkins, 77, of Grand Island, broke the bonds of this world and ran into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Apfel Funeral home in Grand Island with Derek Apfel officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Apfel Funeral Home. The service will also be live streamed via Apfel’s website: www.apfelfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Jim was born on November 30, 1945, to Delmar and Elaine (Ruhe) Perkins in Grand Island. He grew up on the family farm south of Cairo with his siblings. He attended Cairo Public School and graduated from Cairo High School in 1963.

Jim enjoyed raising cattle with his father and farming, but his real joy was found in trucking! Jim was dependable, hardworking and very skilled at his profession. He was one of the first drivers for Montfort. Later he became an independent trucker for over 30 years hauling seed corn for Pioneer Seed. He also enjoyed watching Nebraska Cornhusker football and volleyball.

He married Sue Lofholm and to this union a son, James “Rick,” was born. He later married Janice “Jan” Niemoth in which a son, Nicholas “Nick,” and daughter, Jody, were born to this union. Sadly, Jan passed away on February 12, 2003.

On June 23, 2007, Jim was united in marriage to Terri Alexander Dethlefs. Jim was a loving and devoted husband. Together they made their home in Grand Island. Later, health issues took its toll and took him off the road and out of his truck.

Jim will be remembered as a very kind hearted, simplistic man with a love for life, trucking and farming ... never wanting more than he had. When he wasn’t in his truck he always enjoyed visits with family and friends and was always up for a game of cards! He will be dearly missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife, Terri of Grand Island; his children, Rick (Heather) Perkins of Lincoln, Nick (Julie) Perkins of Lincoln, and Jody (Matt) Domangue of Crete; his “bonus kids” Tracy (Jon) Backencamp of Seward, Natalie (Craig) Keaschall of Lincoln, Kelli (Matt) Greathouse of Giltner, and Kerri (Shawn) Miller of Stillwater Oklahoma; 20 grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Yosten of Grand Island and Christy (Bret) Osburn of Cairo; and a sister-in-la, Geraldyn Wardyn of St. Paul; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and last, but not least, his dogs, Fannie, Greta and Ali.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; his parents; a sister, Betty Jo Siemers; two brothers, Clayton and Eddy Perkins; an infant brother, Donald; and his infant great-grandson, Milo Keaschall.

The family would also like to send a special thank to all the staff at Brookfield Park for all their special care, love and support.