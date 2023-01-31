James ‘Jim' Weber, 87

James “Jim” Leonard Weber, 87, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at CHI Health - St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with his family by his side.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Bill Pavuk and Pastor Les Canfield will be officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

James was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in a sod house in Elizabeth to Paul and Irene (Paine) Weber.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 following graduation. On June 3, 1962, he married Rebecca Toft in Peetz, Colo.

He farmed and ranched all his life and was an Industrial Arts teacher and coach for several years. He was the author of “Papa – Fantastic Bunny Trails.” He enjoyed leatherwork and his livestock. Jim and Becky moved to Grand Island in 2011 to be closer to family. Above all things, Jim enjoyed his time with his children, especially the grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rebecca Weber of Grand Island; sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Lisa Weber of Kansas, Christopher and Rosemarie Weber of Connecticut, and Timothy and Patricia Weber of Purdum; daughter and son-in-law, Janel and Brian Laub of Grand Island; grandchildren, Stacie, Kayla (Matt), Dustin, Taylor, Christopher, Benjamin, Jennifer, Baylee (Michah), Becca, Jay and Garret; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, Erica, Bryson, Landon and Shelby; sister, Elizabeth Gibbons; brothers and sisters-in-law, Theodore “Ted” Weber of South Dakota, Glen and Lauretta Weber of Colorado and Gene Weber of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene Weber; sister, and Lila Ahrens.

