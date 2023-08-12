James L. Mohnike, 71

SUTTON — Sutton resident James LeRoy “Jim” Mohnike, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska, after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Sutton Legion, 103 E Forrest St. The family asks that you join us during that time to celebrate Jim’s life. In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no visitation or viewing is planned.

Memorials are suggested to his sons, Corey and Eric Mohnike.

Jim was born on June 17, 1952, in Hastings to Leroy and Delores (Domeier) Mohnike. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1970, and attended college for one year, before beginning work at Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad.

On February 14, 1975, he was united in marriage to Mary “Jean” Voss of Grand Island. They were blessed with two boys, Corey and Eric, who were the light of his life. They briefly made their home in Hastings before moving to Grand Island before Jim ultimately moved back home to Sutton.

Jim spent 42 years working for BNSF railroad, first on a steel gang, then as a track inspector for most of his years at the railroad. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, and throwing darts; he belonged to several leagues in Grand Island. You could also often find him out with friends enjoying leisure activities.

Those left to remember him are his wife, Jean; two sons, Corey (Kari) Mohnike of Louisville, Colorado, and Eric (Stephanie) Mohnike of Newport News, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ella, Bexley, and Brixtyn; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Bennett) Mohnike.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Delores (Domeier) Mohnike; his stepfather, Ervin Mick; and siblings Robert “Bob” Mohnike and Diane (Mohnike) French.