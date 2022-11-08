James Lantis, 77

SUTHERLAND — James Lantis, 77, of Sutherland, was surrounded by his family when he passed away at home on Nov. 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Visitation is Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and with family greeting from 4 to 6 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation or the church.

James, the son of Charles and Vivian (Wilson) Lantis, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Cleveland, Kan. As a boy, his family moved to a farm on the Birdwood Table, north of Hershey. He attended Birdwood Country School then graduated from North Platte High School in 1962. Jim attended Scottsbluff Junior College before graduating with his B.A. Degree from Doane College. He went on to teach 8th grade social studies and American history to high school students, and was head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at Waverly.

Jim met his future wife, Sharon Borgelt, in Lincoln and they were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island in 1970. They moved to Hershey in ‘73 to farm with his father. After their first child, Randy, was born, they moved to the Cairoood River area and that is where Deb and Bob were born.

Jim became a sales rep for Walnut Grove Feed and raised hogs until 1985 when the family moved to Hastings where he worked as an insurance agent for Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL). Jim later became self-employed and formed his own company, J.L. Enterprises, and sold feed, livestock equipment and crematories to veterinarians. In 1996, they moved to Sutherland where Jim continued selling livestock equipment and animal crematories and made many friendships with the farmers and ranchers in the Sandhills. He sold the business to his son, Bob, in 2015. After retiring, Jim started a pet cremation business, J.L. Pet Cremation, and drove a bus for Hershey Public Schools.

Jim was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1972. He served as past president of Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in North Platte, where he was currently a member. Jim was also president of Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation until he recently stepped down due to ill health.

Jim and Sharon enjoyed traveling and had visited Italy, Germany, France and many states in the U.S. He liked playing cards, was an avid Husker fan, and enjoyed having the grandkids over to ride the golf cart with him. Jim wanted everyone to know that people who cared about animals cared for people as well.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Randy (Denise) Lantis of Sutherland, Deb (Tim) Linscott of Fairbury and Bob (Jenny) Lantis of North Platte; eight grandchildren, KayLynn Lantis, Jake (Malorie) Lantis, Gracia Lantis, Lexi Lantis, Whitley Lantis, Adaline Linscott, Olivia Linscott and Elijah Linscott; his brother, Vernon (Connie) Lantis of Kearney; sister-in-law, Jannette Lantis of Hershey; and brother-in-law, Rev. Larry (Cathy) Borgelt of Surprise, Ariz; as well as other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vivian Lantis; in-laws, Lawrence and Florence Borgelt; and brothers, George and John Lantis.