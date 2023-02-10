James ‘Jim' Leonard, 95

ST. PAUL — James “Jim” L. Leonard, 95, of St. Paul, died on Feb. 8, 2023, at home in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will be presiding.

Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.