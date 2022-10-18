James McElroy, 92

James L. McElroy 92 passed away peacefully Oct. 16th 2022 at Riverside Lodge of Grand Island, surrounded by family. James wishes were to be cremated and joined with his wife, Rosemarie in a private graveside service.

Jim was born Nov. 9 1929, in Grand Island to Francis and Loreen McElroy.

He attended local Grand Island schools and also attended Hastings College and the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Jim married his high school sweetheart Rosemarie (Bates) in 1951, during the North Korean War. Jim left the U.S. Airforce as a Staff Sargent in 1953. They had three children Jim, Mike and Suanne. Jim and Rosie were married 54 years when Rosie passed away in 2005.

After military service, Jim joined his father to operate The McElroy Company Heating Cooling and Sheet Metal business in Grand Island, founded in 1946. The family business was awarded the Grand Island Small Business of the Year in 1993. Jim had a real passion for the business. Designing commercial HVAC systems even became his hobby, after retiring in 1994.

In 2007, Jim was truly blessed to reconnect with Jean Massey (Nielsen) of Highlands Ranch Colo., originally from his Grand Island high school class. They were married in October 2007 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Grand Island where Jean became an active member and fell in love with the church. Jim and Jean shared their homes in Nebraska and Colorado for the next 11 wonderful years, until Jean became ill and passed in 2018.

Jim was a past member of The Grand Island Rotary, Riverside Golf Club, Elks Club and a life member of the American Legion. He was also a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Jim loved animals and always had a dog as a child and adult. He especially loved his rescue beagle “Shilo”. Jim loved to play golf, dance, listen to music and watch football, but was most of all, very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was also proceeded in death by his first son, James B. McElroy in 2008.

Survivors include his sister, Joan Senkbeil of Omaha; son, Mike and Cris McElroy of Lincoln; daughter, Suanne and Gary Soden of Doniphan; grandchildren, Josh Soden of Denver, Samantha and Travis Eckhardt of Lincoln, Jay and Lynsey McElroy of Lincoln, Riley McElroy of Hillsboro, Ore., and Michaela and Nate Gay of Lincoln; six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, all of Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Grand Island NE

