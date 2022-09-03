James Novakowski, 54

James John Novakowski, 54, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty L. Egging will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 6 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

James was born March 23, 1968, in St. Paul, the son of John “Jack” and Janette (Kosmicki) Novakowski. He received his education in Broken Bow, St. Paul and Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High with the Class of 1989.

Following graduation, he was employed at Walmart for 22 years. After his employment at Walmart, James volunteered at the Salvation Army and later contracted with Mid-Nebraska Individual Services to work at Case New Holland. He had a good work ethic and was a dependable employee. He was proud to live independently and to have a job.

Some of James' favorite things were watching sports, eating out, organizing things — especially his closet, donuts after church, the chicken dance, DQ Oreo Blizzards — medium size, small wouldn't do! His favorite teams were the Huskers, KC Chiefs, the Cardinals and any team LeBron James was on.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Novakowski of Grand Island; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jacqueline and Ron Gorecki of Dannebrog and Janice and Greg Gallaway of Overland Park, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Mike, Melinda, Matt, Scott, Kristin, Nicole and Staci; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Janette Novakowski; and his grandparents, Alex and Rose Kosmicki and John and Clara Novakowski.

Condolences and memories may be shared with James' family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.