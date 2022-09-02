James Novakowski

GRAND ISLAND – James J. Novakowski, 54, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty L. Egging will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, with a 6 p.m. vigil service.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.