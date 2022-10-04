James Ryan, Jr., 77

James M. Ryan, Jr., 77, of Grand Island, formerly of Greeley, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Mr. Ryan's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley. Military Honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post #186. The family will receive friends at the Church on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Family. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home Is in charge of arrangements.

James Michael was born on Dec. 20, 1944, at the Murphy Maternity Home in Greeley, to James Michael and Madeline (McCarthy) Ryan. Jim was raised on the Johnson, Podraza and Kennedy Places in Greeley County. He received his early education at District #20 and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1963.

He continued his education at the University of Nebraska for one year before entering the United States Army in 1964; serving until his honorable discharge in 1966. After the Army, he farmed with his dad. Later he became the commissioner of street, water and sewer in Greeley for 10 years. He also worked for Minnegasco for a short time. Then went to work for the Loup City Landfill for 20+ years. James also served as the Mayor of Greeley.

On June 7, 1986, James and MaryAnn (Dutcher) Ryan were married at Greele. The couple had two daughters, Lisa and Jaci.

James was an avid Husker Fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and tending to the Ryan's Greenhouse.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; and a 50 year member of the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post #186.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Mary Ann Ryan; a daughter, Jaci (Rock) Menyweather; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley (Kyle) Suttles, Anthony (Kayla) Steenson, Jordyn Steenson, Cole Kleffner, Shayla Kleffner and Dawsyn and Jayde Menyweather; five great-grandchildren, Shanae, Caejon, Baelyn and Knyton Suttles and Gavin Steenson; a sister, Marilyn Thober; two brothers, Frank (Gayle) Ryan and Dan Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lisa Dutcher; three brothers, Tim, Ed and Dick Ryan; a sister-in-law, Sally Ryan; and mother-in-law, Emma Dutcher.