James S. Cook, 77

James S. Cook, 77, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island. Celebrating Mass will be Father Don Buhrman. Burial with military honors will be in the Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary at 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

