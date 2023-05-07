James S. “Jim” Cook, 77

James S. “Jim” Cook, 77, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. Celebrating Mass will be Father Don Buhrman.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary at 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Burial will be Saturday, May 13, in the Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter, Minnesota. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and American Legion. Klein Funeral Home is entrusted with committal services.

Jim was born on May 29, 1945, at St. Peter, Minnesota, to Wilfred and Patricia (Stafford) Cook. He graduated from St. Peter High School, class of 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy on July 12, 1963, and served his country until July 11, 1967. He served on the USS Intrepid during his time in the U.S. Navy. He was part of several historic events such as the recovery of the Gemini space capsule with astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young on March 23, 1965. Jim also became the boxing champion for his weight class.

On August 17, 1968, he married the love of his life, Mary Jo Morgan. Jim attended computer school and worked as a computer operator in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Jim and Mary Jo moved back to St. Peter and Jim attended Mankato State College. He went to work for Hiniker Company in 1970. He worked as a sales representative for Hiniker for 44 years, earning top salesman nearly every year he worked there, finally retiring in 2014. His business was named Big Red Agri Sales, Inc.

Grand Island became their home in 1985. James was passionate about the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved playing golf, traveling to different states and golf courses. He loved hunting ducks at Swan Lake, fishing, spending time at their cabin with family and friends in Minnesota. Jim had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his plane.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Mary Jo; his children, Jamie Cook (Jeff) of Fall City, and Sean (Jennifer) Cook and Erin (Ashley) Cook, both of Grand Island, 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; and his brother Tom Cook of Pierre, South Dakota.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patty Pinske; and two brothers, Harold and John Cook.