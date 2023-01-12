James Spiehs

James ‘Jim' Spiehs
OMAHA — James “Jim” E. Spiehs. 63, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Memorial services will be held AT 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd Omaha, NE 68152.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Jeff (Melany) Spiehs, Jason (Jamie) Spiehs; grandchildren, Anna, Lauren, Caroline, and Jay Spiehs; sister, Phyllis Edwards.
Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Mildred Spiehs; siblings, Mary Ethel, Evelyn, Elmer Ray, Eugene.