James Van Pelt, 85

HORDVILLE — James Jay Van Pelt, 85, of Hordville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Ford Shenk officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug 6. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. The family also requests casual dress attire. Luncheon will be held following the interment at the American Legion in Palmer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Jay was born on June 12, 1937, near Palmer to Charles Lee and Esther Agnes (Simonson) Van Pelt. He attended District 31 Merrick County School and graduated from Palmer High School in 1955. He lived a short time in Omaha and then moved to the Chicago area. He married Lynda Keene in 1962. To this union three children were born: daughter, Gale; and sons, Craig and Kevin. He married Sondra Teutsch on Oct. 26, 1984 in Hempstead, Texas. They lived a short time near Houston, Texas and then moved to Hordville. He was a cross country truck driver until his retirement in 2011. His greatest enjoyment was visiting with family and friends.

Jay was survived by his wife; Sondra of Hordville;, daughter, Gale Miller of Georgetown, Ky; son, Craig Van Pelt and fiancée, Erica of Erlanger, Ky., son, Kevin Van Pelt of Wheaton, Ill; grandchildren, Jimmy McKnight, Nicole Miller, Jacob (Daniella) Van Pelt, Ben Van Pelt and Sara Van Pelt; brother, Dan Van Pelt of Bennington; sisters, Mary Fesser of Morrisonville, Ill., Carol Corbett (Stan) of North Grafton, Mass., Bonnie Jacobsen of Lincoln, Connie Taylor (Jim) of McCool Junction, and Doris (Mike) Cerny of Columbus; in-laws, Sue and Hershel Kilpatrick of LA, RD and Jan Teutsch of LA, and Sherry Teutsch of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Mattson; brother-in-laws, Herbert Brown Jr., Glenn Fesser and Paul “Jake” Jacobsen; sister-in-law, Marlys Van Pelt; and great-nephew, Cody Schott.