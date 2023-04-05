Jamie Hill, 46

Jamie Douglas Hill, 46, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

A memorial service and celebration of Jamie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Grand Island.

A visitation is being held the evening of April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Jamie requested that attendees please wear attire representing one of his favorite sports teams to the visitation and service.

Jamie was born Jan. 2, 1977, in Cozad, the son of William “Doug” and Rhonda (Klein) Hill. He grew up in Farnam and graduated from Farnam High School, class of 1995. He then went on to receive an Associate of Business Degree from Hastings Central Community College.

On Aug. 8, 1998, Jamie married his first wife, Stefanie Thompson. This union was blessed with three beautiful, amazing daughters, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Grace. He relocated to Grand Island in 1999 with his family. On July 7, 2012, Jamie married his second wife and the love of his life, Sarah Weber, and became a stepfather to Nolan. Family was very important to Jamie. He was a devoted father who loved all his children more than anything in the world. He enjoyed spending time with them and cheering for them at their school and extracurricular events.

Jamie had been employed with Roberts Pump & Supply, Inc. since 2000.

He was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Nebraska Huskers, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and UNC Tar Heels Basketball. Jamie also enjoyed hunting, traveling and watching rodeo.

Those who cherish Jamie's memory include his wife, Sarah; his daughters, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Grace Hill; stepson, Nolan Fendt; his parents, Doug and Rhonda Hill of Farnam; brothers, Chad (Jennifer) Hill of Elkhorn and Brandon (Laura) Hill of Hastings; and sisters, Jessica (Tyler) Messersmith of Vermillion, S.D., and Carri Hill of Bellevue.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Madison Hill, Evan Hill, Mason Hill, Karsyn Hill, Ella Messersmith, Cooper Hill and Adi Messersmith; several aunts and uncles; mother and father-in-law, Bob and Marg Weber; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bridget and Dan Whelan, Megan and Tony Miller, Katie and Jim Farrell, Kyle and Jessi Weber, and Gina and Conrad Clegg; nieces and nephews-in-law, Natalie, Caleb, Ethan, Owen, Avery, Tate, Garet, Ian and Phoenix; and many friends, including a lifetime friend, Travis Schauda.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Maxine Hill; maternal grandparents, Jean Klein and Ross Klein; a cousin and best friend, Tony Klein and uncle, Dennis Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are designated to the family for his children.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.