Jamisyn Musil, 15

RAVENNA — Jamisyn L. Musil, 15, of Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at his home.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Ravenna City Auditorium in Ravenna. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the auditorium.

