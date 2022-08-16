 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan Randolph

  • 0

Jan Randolph, 72

Jan Randolph, 72, of Grand Island, passed on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Abundant Life Church, 3411 West Faidley Avenue, Grand Island.

Gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the church. Memorials are suggested to Collage Center (Creating Beauty from the Unexpected).

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts