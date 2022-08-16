Jan Randolph, 72

Jan Randolph, 72, of Grand Island, passed on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Abundant Life Church, 3411 West Faidley Avenue, Grand Island.

Gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the church. Memorials are suggested to Collage Center (Creating Beauty from the Unexpected).

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.