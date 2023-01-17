Jan Schmidt

Jan L. Schmidt

Jan L. Schmidt, of Grand Island, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Tiffany Square Center.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour before service time.

Jan was born in Illinois, the daughter of Edgar and Helen (Walker) Schlensker. She was raised and received her education in the McLeansboro, Illinois, area. She was united in marriage to Dennis Schmidt on Nov. 22, 1962.

While being a devoted wife and mother, Jan was active in her church and community activities. As a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church she served on the church council, served as a welcome host and coffee hour host, and was the church's annual community Christmas Dinner coordinator.

She served on the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau for many years. Events she assisted with included the Desert Storm Veterans Parade, Chautauqua Parade, air shows and the Great Race. She coordinated the Grand Island Chamber's Annual Banquet for 10 years. Jan served as the coordinator for the Harvest of Harmony Parade, Pageant and Field Competition from 1989-2003. Jan loved staying active and giving back to her community.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Troy Mitchell of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; a son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Kathy Schmidt of Grand Island; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis in 2005; a daughter, Erica; her parents; a sister, Martha; and a brother, Pete.