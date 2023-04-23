Jana Kay VanHousen, 62

ALLIANCE — Jana Kay VanHousen, age 62, of Alliance, passed away at her home on April 17th, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jana was born on January 28, 1961, in Williston, North Dakota. She was the only child of Everett B. & Leona E. (Krebs) Weed. She was united in marriage to her first husband, Micheal G. Schefcik, in 1979. Jana and Mike had two daughters Megan (Vetter) and Maloree (Johnson). In 2004, she and Mike moved to Aurora, Nebraska, to open her art studio, which operated until 2022. In 2007, after the death of Mike, Jana was again united in marriage to Mark G. VanHousen.

Jana possessed an amazing talent for the arts. Whether it was an oil still-life, or a family portrait photographed in her studio, she brought beauty to everything she touched. She was a creative spirit, and gifted others with her knowledge, wisdom, and love. She loved to teach the joy of art. She loved color, flowers, birds and “project” houses and buildings.

Her artwork was rich in detail, inspiring to all, yet she was ever so humble. Her artwork hung in the Nebraska Governor’s mansion, she participated in the Richard Schmidt art auction in Colorado. She was an active member of P.E.O., the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs, holding various officer positions. A member of the Nebraska Impact artist group, and was a featured artist in the annual Fort Robinson art show. Her creative, beautiful artwork has been sold around the world. She had an uncanny ability striving to the highest levels attempting to capture the “Jana standard” until she said, “I got it,” winning numerous awards with the Professional Photographers of Nebraska, and the Professional Photographers of America.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Mark of Alliance; Megan (Curran) Vetter of Aurora; Maloree (Joshua) Johnson of Aurora; and her grandchildren Phoebe and Micheal Vetter, Madelynn, Haylee, Lucille, Henrik, and Clara Johnson. Uncle Don and Aunt Betty Crowder of Hebron; cousins Todd Crowder of Cornwall, New York, Lauren and Sarah; Tobi (Kate) Crowder of Oradel, New Jersey, Grace and Lily; Amy Englehart and Tom (Heather) Weed of Spokane, Washington, and Jacob; and many other relatives and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery. A wake service will be Sunday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Hamilton Community Foundation at PO Box 283, Aurora, NE 68818, or HCFne.org, where an arthotography scholarship will be created in Jana’s name.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.