Jane Chramosta

RAVENNA — Jane M. Chramosta, 82, of Ravenna, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. Father Mark Maresh will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Monday followed by visitation from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Jane Mary Chramosta was born April 29, 1940, in Loup City to Frank and Clementine (Bukowski) Landrigan. She attended District 75 in grade school and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1957.

Right after high school, she started working at the Sherman County ASC office. In April 1960 she married the love of her life, Charles E. Chramosta at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. They lived on a farm north of Ravenna where she and her husband farmed. Jane was a supportive wife, mother of three children and loving grandmother. She never missed one of her kids or grandkids events.

Survivors include her husband, Charles; sons, William “Bill” (Kathy) Chramosta and John (Julie) Chramosta, and daughter, Cathy “Kate” (Todd) VanWinkle, all of Ravenna; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and sister, Colleen.