Jane F. Mitchell, 89

GRAND ISLAND — Jane F. (Gregory) Mitchell, 89, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, at First-Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Stone officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the First-Faith United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Mitchell was born on January 9, 1934, at Benton, Arakansas, to Irvin and Maude (Oakleaf) Gregory.

Survivors of the immediate family include a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Tammi of Grand Island; and a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Steve Spongberg of Sutton.

Additional survivors include five grandchildren, Kellie, Kersha, Courtney, Lance and Kelsey; and five great-grandchildren, Aden, Tillie, Carter, Hughes, and Theodore.

After graduating from Bryant Arkansas High School, she earned a B.A. degree in Christian Education from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky.

Jane was united in marriage to the Rev. Charles D. Mitchell on May 27, 1954, in Watson, Indiana. The couple lived in Wilmore, Kentucky, until graduating in 1956 when they then came to Nebraska.

They served for 40 years as the parsonage family in the parishes of Maywood-Wellfleet, Guide Rock-Bostick, Overton, Hopewell-Crab Orchard, North Bend-Morse Bluff, Weeping Water-Nehawka, Anselmo-Merna, Fairview (Central City) Archer Zion, Elmwood, Chester-Hubbell, Exeter-Milligan, Kennesaw-Holstein, Big Springs, Arnold, and Greeley-Ericson-Bartlett. The couple retired in 1996 and then moved to Grand Island in order to be nearer to their children and grandchildren.

Jane was a volunteer in various organizations and was employed by the Literacy Council of Grand Island as the coordinator of Tutors/Students for nine years. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church and held offices in the United Methodist Women in the churches where they served. She also enjoyed Home Extension clubs and volunteering as a Literacy Tutor. Jane liked reading, doing needlework and gardening, as well as singing in the choirs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, the Rev. Charles D. Mitchell.