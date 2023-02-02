 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet Bose

Janet Bose, 65

Janet A. Bose, 65, of Grand Island, passed away Jan. 26, 2023, at her home.

Private family inurnment will be in the Ansley Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Cemetery, First Baptist Church of Ansley, or Ansley Fire & Rescue. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Janet was born May 23, 1957, in Broken Bow, the daughter of Donald and Darlene (Dowse) Bose.

Janet is survived by her mother and step-father, Darlene and Rodger Slack; a sister, Joy (Rick) Hawkins; aunt, Jean Bose; three nephews and one grandniece.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bose; and her brother, Alan Bose.

