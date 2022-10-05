Janet Herndon, 91

HASTINGS — Janet (Denman) Herndon, 91, of Hastings, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, while holding hands with her daughters, Beverly and Ilene.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Janet was born on July 4, 1931, in Grand Island, to Everett and Elsie (Juzek) Halstead. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education from Grand Island Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1949. She was united in marriage in June, 1951, to Robert Denman of Doniphan. To this union, two daughters were born, Beverly and Ilene. Later, they divorced.

In August, 1975, Janet married H. Charles Herndon in Watertown, S.D., a marriage that lasted nearly 40 years until his passing in April, 2015.

Janet was interested in furthering her education by taking courses at Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She worked as a clerk for the Veterans Administration for many years in Grand Island and later, in Omaha. Her long, beautiful fingers could fly over the keyboard!

After retirement, Janet enjoyed traveling with Charley to the lower 48 states, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rico, and the Virgin Islands. In November, 2007, they were featured in a Hastings Tribune article about their “snowbirding” travels in Nebraska and Florida.

Janet truly enjoyed having their grandchildren visit their acreage near Plattsmouth and their camping location near Waco. The door was always open and visitors welcomed. She had a heart of gold and thought of others before herself. We were so blessed to have such a wonderful mother!

Janet liked a good game of table shuffleboard and was a darn good lefty shuffleboard player! She enjoyed playing 10-point Pitch and Kings on the Corner. Her favorite pastimes included reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and various types of craftwork. Janet loved cooking for family and friends.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

We would like to acknowledge and thank the AseraCare family that we have gotten to know, especially CNA Kyla, Nurse Tiffany, and Social Worker Drew.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Denman, Ilene Butler (Bob Kissinger), Mike (Kay) Herndon, Anita Herndon, Toni (Glen) Gerber, and Luis Herndon; sister, Marlene (Tom) Rohrbough; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-sisters, Charlene Yonker and Babe (RaeJeanne) Bamesberger; sisters-in-law, LaDonna Halstead, Shirley Dixon, and Winnice Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, H. Charles Herndon; brother, Robert Halstead; step-sister, Sheila (Marvin) Humiston; brother-in-law, Roy Dixon; and step brother-in-law, Bill Bamesberger.

Janet will be missed very much by all who knew her.