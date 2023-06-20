Janet K. Klein, 73

SPALDING — Janet K. Klein, 73, of Spalding, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at her daughter’s home in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, in Spalding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements.

