Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Main Cemetery, rural Belgrade.

Janet was born on Sept. 5, 1961, in Columbus to Maurice (Bud) and Eileen Fellers. Janet graduated from St. Edward in 1979. She enjoyed horseback riding; her favorite was riding horses in the parade. Jan was a little girls softball coach, boxing coach, Girl Scout leader and 4H leader. Janet never passed up a trip to the casino and she always made sure to get her Powerball tickets bought every week. Janet was always ready to have fun and be adventurous, all while drinking a Busch light and smoking a Marlboro light 100. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and taking the grandkids to the turtle races. Janet was there at the blink of an eye to help everyone she crossed paths with. Her family and friends were her richest treasures.