Janett Riley, 88

ALBION — Janett Arlene Riley, 88, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, in Albion.

She was born March 9, 1934, to Ralph Lewis Allison and Viola Katie (Miller) Allison in Albion.

On Aug. 15, 1950, Janett married Ralph William Riley and to this union had six children.

Janett led a full life with many different jobs. In the 1950's she worked at a Munitions plant. In the 1970's she worked at the Town House Café and Bob's Bar. She then was the manager of the Albion Senior Center for 25 years until her retirement.

Janett is survived by her children, Jimmey Riley (Jacqueline) of Grand Island, Jerry Riley of Albion, Jody Riley (Nancy) of Columbus, Sondra Riley Schaeffer (Rod) of Republic, Mo., and Randy Riley of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Iva Jean Hageman; and many nieces and nephews.

Janett was preceded in death by her parents; son, Johnny Lee Riley; and siblings, Vivian, Virgil, Leona, and Mildred.

Per Janett's wishes, no services will be held.