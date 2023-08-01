Janice Cogley, 74

GRAND ISLAND — Janice Cogley, 74, of Grand Island, passed away at her home on July 27, 2023.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Janice was born December 14, 1948, to Francis and Renee (Sutton) Kollman at Clarksville, Tennessee. She grew up in the Atkinson-Stuart area in north central Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Donald Cogley Sr. on Feb. 17, 1973. The couple lived in Lincoln for a short time before moving to Alda. She worked at St. Francis in housekeeping and laundry departments and for 33 years until retiring in 2010 as the Environmental Services Manager.

Janice was a member of Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planting flowers, coloring, and bible study with her church groups.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-laws, Tammy and Travis Dimmit of Aurora, Nebraska, and Tanya and Roger Starman of Alda, Nebraska; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Jerry Chorowicz of Lincoln; and a niece, Cathy and Scott Fischer of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; and a granddaughter.