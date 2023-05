ST. PAUL — Janice J. (Zech) Reasoned, 77, of St. Paul, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.