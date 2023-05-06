Janice J. Reasland, 77

ST. PAUL — Janice J. (Zeckser) Reasland, 77, of St. Paul, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul.

Janice was born on January 28, 1946, at Hastings, Nebraska, to William and Johanna (Bockerman) Zeckser. Janice was raised and attended school in Hastings. She started her career cleaning houses and commercial businesses. She married Louise "Junior" Charles Reasland Jr. on August 30, 1980, in Wolbach, Nebraska. They made their home in Wolbach, prior to moving to St. Paul. She continued to clean businesses in St. Paul when they moved to town. They had one child, Rebecca Lynn Reasland, on February 2, 1986. She went to her heavenly home on March 30, 1991, and Janice has joined her there, to rest in Jesus's arms.

Janice enjoyed their two dogs, as well as her collection of stuffed bears and rabbits.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Junior; a sister, Susan Kay Howe; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Patricia and Delbert Miller and Sharon Reasland; numerous nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rebecca; two brothers, Donald Zeckser and David Zeckser; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Reasland and Elizabeth Reasland.

