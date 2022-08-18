Janice ‘Jan' Randolph, 72
Janice “Jan” Randolph, 72, of Grand Island, was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at Abundant Life Church, 3411 West Faidley Avenue, Grand Island. Livestreaming will be available on Abundant Life Facebook Page.
Gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the church. Memorials are suggested to Collage Center (Creating Beauty from the Unexpected).
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jan was born on May 15, 1950, in Ida Grove, Iowa to Eugene and Arlene Reiff. Jan and her family relocated to Grand Island in 1960. She attended Gates Elementary, Barr Junior High and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. She attended Joseph's beauty school in Grand Island. She married Terry Randolph in February of 1969 and began her career as a homemaker raising five children. She was actively involved in her children's activities, her community and church. She loved to sing; the Lord blessed her with a beautiful voice; she shared the gospel of Christ with everyone. She was in prayer groups, bible studies and sang with the music ministry, Servants of the Fathers Love. Her children cherished her homemade runzas, pizza, Mexican taco roll, chili, chicken noodle soup and French breakfast puffs just to name a few. At Christmas, she was known for her candy cane cookies and Mexican wedding cake cookies that she shared with all her friends and neighbors. During the pandemic, she shared her love of baking and cooking by doing “live” Facebook videos and signing off with “Love Ya'll”. She was an avid gardener, Joyce Meyer enthusiast and family event planner; she always put others first. When she walked into your home, you became her extended family. After 52 years of marriage, she absolutely adored her husband, Terry, and continued to laugh at his jokes.
Jan was welcomed in heaven by her infant daughter, Dawn Randolph; her mother, father, in-laws, Donald and Lola Randolph and her son-in-law, Joseph “Jay” LaVoie.
Jan is survived by her husband, Terry Randolph; her sister, Bonnie (Barry) Brown of Grand Island; children, Christina (Rhett) Martin of Chattanooga, Tenn., April (Keith) Allenstein of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lee (Tina) Randolph of Canby, Ore., Abbie LaVoie and Trisha (John) Johnson of Lincoln; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she adored.