Janice 'Jan' Randolph

Jan was born on May 15, 1950, in Ida Grove, Iowa to Eugene and Arlene Reiff. Jan and her family relocated to Grand Island in 1960. She attended Gates Elementary, Barr Junior High and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. She attended Joseph's beauty school in Grand Island. She married Terry Randolph in February of 1969 and began her career as a homemaker raising five children. She was actively involved in her children's activities, her community and church. She loved to sing; the Lord blessed her with a beautiful voice; she shared the gospel of Christ with everyone. She was in prayer groups, bible studies and sang with the music ministry, Servants of the Fathers Love. Her children cherished her homemade runzas, pizza, Mexican taco roll, chili, chicken noodle soup and French breakfast puffs just to name a few. At Christmas, she was known for her candy cane cookies and Mexican wedding cake cookies that she shared with all her friends and neighbors. During the pandemic, she shared her love of baking and cooking by doing “live” Facebook videos and signing off with “Love Ya'll”. She was an avid gardener, Joyce Meyer enthusiast and family event planner; she always put others first. When she walked into your home, you became her extended family. After 52 years of marriage, she absolutely adored her husband, Terry, and continued to laugh at his jokes.