Janice Schneberger, 85

GRAND ISLAND — Janice “Jan” Schneberger, 85, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Visitation with prayer service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Jan was born January 7, 1935, in Gresham, the daughter of Harold and Velma (Lance) Matzner. She grew up and graduated from high school in Gresham. She then attended Doane University where she met the love of her life. She married Eugene “Gene” Schneberger on November 22, 1953, in Gresham. The couple relocated to Grand Island in 1959.

Jan was ‘Mom’ to multiple generations, beginning with her four sons. When her nest became emptier, she worked at various places including Fonner Park, Albee Printing Company, Country General and for the Hallmark Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of the Platt Duetsche and Saddle Club.

An avid Husker fan, Jan also enjoyed spending time with the “Roscoe Rowdys,” playing cards and dominoes with close friends and “Red Hat” ladies. Her “kids” knew she would be there to cheer them on at their softball and baseball activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Scott Schneberger of Oregon City, Oregon, Greg Schneberger of rural Grand Island, and Mark (Ronda) Schneberger of Hastings; her grandchildren, Quenton, Devan, Gared, Stephan, Rowden, Ashley, and Amber (Kyle); and her great-grandchildren, Rylie, Paiglyn, Mackenzie, Braylin, Brooklyn, Ellie, Malorie, Everly, Frances, Silas, August, Mason and Ezekiel.

She is also survived by special family, Liz White of Doniphan and Didi Schneberger of Hancock, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Doug; two grandsons, Dustin and Alex; a great-grandson, Kobe; a brother, Larry Matzner; and brother-in-law, Robert Schneberger.

In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to 1740 Garland St., Grand Island, NE 68803.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.