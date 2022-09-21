Janice Peterson, 80

PALMER — Janice E. Peterson, 80, of Palmer, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A Celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Restoration Place, 802 Omega St. in Palmer. Pastor Joseph Cissell will be officiating. To honor her joyful spirit, please wear bright or colorful clothing!

Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Memorials are suggested to the Restoration Place in Palmer.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Janice was born Jan. 19, 1942, to Frank and Evelyn (Swanson) Huebner in Scotia. She attended country elementary school in Scotia. As a senior, her class was the first to graduate from North Loupcotia Public School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Doug Peterson on June 25, 1960. They had five children, Kimberly, John, Tom, Stephanie and Marty. They raised their family in Greeley County.

Grandma Jan loved God, loved her family and loved life! She enjoyed the outdoors and was fascinated with nature's beauty. At 80 years old, she could be found out riding her 4-wheeler with her dog, Buster. She enjoyed gardening as well as canning and cooking. She had a passion for music that will forever live on in her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Doug Peterson of St. Paul; children, Kimberly (Doug) Landon of Grand Island, John (Janell) Peterson of Atlantic, Iowa, Stephanie Peterson of Kearney and Marty (Jaime) Peterson of Omaha; grandchildren, Matt Landon of Grand Island, Tim (Tiffany) Landon of Grand Island, Tyler Peterson of Omaha, Rachel Peterson of Sioux City, Iowa, Eliana Peterson of Kearney and Maxwell, Makenzie, and Katie Peterson of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, and Maxwell Landon of Grand Island; and many special friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom; brother, Jerry Huebner; and sister, June Horner.