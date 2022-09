Janice Peterson, 80

PALMER — Janice E. Peterson, 80, of Palmer, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

A Celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Restoration Place, 802 Omega St. in Palmer. Pastor Joseph Cissell will be officiating.

Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Memorials are suggested to the Restoration Place in Palmer.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of Palmer is assisting the family.