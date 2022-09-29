Janice Sperling, 62

Janice Sperling, 62, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Steven Peeler will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Janice was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Grand Island, to Edward and Charlotte (Woods) Berst. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1978.

On April 21, 1979, Janice was united in marriage to David Sperling. They had two children, Joshua and Heather. She worked at Eakes as a bookkeeper and Messiah Lutheran Church as a finance secretary before retiring for health reasons.

Janice loved being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite hobbies were making crafts, counted cross stitch, and coloring. Above all, she adored snuggling her grandchildren.

Janice struggled with health problems at an early age. Due to life-saving organ transplants, she was able to be with her family for 30 additional years. We, as a family, thank her organ donors for giving her the opportunity to live a full life, see her children grow, and meet her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Sperling of Grand Island; children, Joshua Sperling of Grand Island, Heather (Dean) Amundson of Aurora; grandchildren, Elias, Roman and Harlo Amundson of Aurora; mother, Charlotte Berst of Grand Island; sister, Betty (Ray) Wilson of Newport; brother, Rob Berst of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Gerald Henderson of Hastings; father-in law, Robert Sperling; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Buettner; as well as other loved relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Berst; sister, Debra Henderson; mother-in-law, Norma Sperling.