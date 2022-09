Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island Pastor Steven Peeler will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online condolences can be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.