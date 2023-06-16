Jarrod L. Liske, 51

GRAND ISLAND — Jarrod L. Liske, 51, of Grand Island, died doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle, on Monday, June 12, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

After the committal, please join the family at The Spare Room at Westside Lanes for a meal and to share your memories of Jarrod. In true Jarrod fashion please wear your jeans and your favorite Harley Davidson or Husker shirt. P.S. do not forget your hats.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

Condolences may be given and Jarrod’s video can be viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jarrod’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Jarrod was born April 5, 1972, to Leo and Maxine (Stobbe) Liske. Jarrod grew up in Grand Island where he graduated from Central Catholic in 1990. After graduation Jarrod served in the U.S. Marine Corp, entering on October 2, 1990. While in the Marines he was stationed in California and Okinawa, Japan, until his discharge on Nov. 13, 1992, when he returned home to his family in Grand Island.

Jarrod married Angela Cooper in 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada. From this union, Zane and Emma were born. Jarrod worked with his father at Liske and Sons Construction, where his interest for working with wood became a passion.

In 2010, Jarrod met the love of his life, Jessica, and they were married on July 20, 2013. Jessica brought three daughters, Morgan, Kennedy and Emily Whiting, into the family. A son, Jackson, was born to Jarrod and Jessica, bringing their crazy clan to the number six. Jarrod prided himself in being an amazing father to his six children. In addition to their own children, Jarrod and Jessica were foster parents for numerous children they have cared for as their own. In 2022, Jarrod began working as an independent contractor for ASAP Delivery.

Jarrod had many things he enjoyed outside of work such as his love for his motorcycles. He loved the Huskers and was a big football fan. His favorite basketball team was Duke. Jarrod enjoyed being a pilot as he would fly his drone.

When his girls were younger, he coached them and had a love for watching them play softball as they grew. Some of his favorite meals were those he cooked in his smoker. Although he may deny it at times, he loved his furry friends and even kept a cup of water on his night stand so the cat could have a cup as well.

Most of all, Jarrod loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going on camping trips, traveling and hiking with them, making lots of memories for them. For the last two years he has had his favorite “Job” which was playing with his granddaughter, Rikki.

Jarrod will be missed by his wife, Jessica, and his children, Zane (Lexi) Liske, Morgan, Kennedy, Emma, Emily, and Jackson, all of Grand Island; his parents, Leo and Maxine Liske, and his father-in-law, Henry “Mac” McWilliams, of Grand Island; and his siblings, Janiece Jones, Joe (Jackie) LIske and Jim (Sharon) Liske, all of Grand Island, and Jill (April) Liske-Clark of Saipan, MP; his grandmother-in-law, Alta Russell of Arlington; brothers-in-law, Jason Belohlavy of Michigan, and Jeff (Stacey) of Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jarrod is preceded in death by his son, Mason Liske; his grandparents, Henry and Martha Liske, and Herbert and Zenobia “Toby” Stobbe; his mother-in-law, Debra McWilliams; and brothers-in-law, Pat Jones and Bill Leach.