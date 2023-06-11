Jasper B. Leago, 84

GRAND ISLAND - Jasper B. Leago, 84, of Grand Island passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 16th at All Faiths Funeral Home. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard. Casual dress is requested.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday, June 15th at the funeral home with rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Jasper was born on March 29, 1939 in Houston, Texas, son of Marion and Rosalie (Provenzano) Leago. He was raised and received his education from Steven F. Austin High School. He attended the University of Houston before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950's. He served as an airplane mechanic until his honorable discharge on July 29, 1959. While in the service he went to the USAF Technical School and became a jet engine mechanic.

On October 24, 1959 he was united in marriage to Shirley Colfack at Atkinson, NE. They settled in Houston where he delivered for Sunbeam Bread Company for many years. Jasper moved his family in 1976 to Grand Island to be near Shirley's family. Jasper was employed by UPS in Grand Island for over 20 years and retired in 2000.

Jasper was a car guy, and a street-rodder at heart. He enjoyed classic cars, car shows, swap meets, history and antiques. He belonged to the retired teamsters of America, NRA, AARP, and was a friend to the Highway Creepers Car Club of Kearney.

Jasper is survived by his children, Kevin (Traci) Leago of Lincoln and Shireen Tyma of Grand Island; grandchildren, Briecen (Laura) Tyma, Braeden Tyma, Sharisa Tyma, Coby Leago, Kendra Leago, and Caleb Leago; great grandchildren, Brayson Tyma and Stella Tyma brother, Richard Boykin of Tx; sister, Mary Frances (Kenny) Burks; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley, sister, Josephine (Troy) Chambers.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com