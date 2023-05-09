Jay Rasmussen, 76

KENESAW — Jay Randall Rasmussen, 76, of Kenesaw, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Francis Skilled Care in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw with Pastor Berke Landrum officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenesaw Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The family requests casual attire for the visitation and funeral. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.

Jay was born on March 8, 1947 in Racine, Wisconsin, to Andrew and Beverly (Behrens) Rasmussen. He grew up in Elgin, Illinois, and received his education from Elgin Community College.

He was united in marriage to Trish Pritchard on October 10, 2020, at the Heartland Public Shooting Range in Alda. The couple made their home in Kenesaw. He also had lived in Kearney and Grand Island and was employed by Eaton.

He was a tour guide at the Rowe Sanctuary, a range officer at Heartland Shooting Park, a member of the Platte Valley Astronomical observers, member of the Amateur Radio Club, and was on the certified emergency response team.

He is survived by his wife, Trish Rasmussen; and his brother, Robert “Bob” (Maureen) Rasmussen; in-laws, Don and Veda Pritchard; a brother-in-law, Mike (Lorna) Pritchard, and a sister-in-law, Mary (Dennis) Powell, all of Kenesaw; multiple nieces and nephews; and his fur kids, Kizzie, Ella and Gus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Robert G. Slorahn.

