Jay Thomas Culbert, 69

GRAND ISLAND — Jay Thomas Culbert, 69, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Jay was born on September 14, 1953, in Denver, Colorado, to Clifford and Mary (Cowling) Culbert. He was raised and received his education in the Central City area, graduating from Central City High School in 1972. Jay started selling bank security boxes, safes, and vaults at the age of 15 and made it his life’s work.

On October 19, 2018, Jay was united in marriage to Patricia Bailey.

When he wasn’t selling the safes, Jay enjoyed listening to country music and going to concerts, or spending time with his family having picnics in the park.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia; a son, Gary (Rebecca) Culbert; his stepchildren, Shelli (Troy) Wheeler, Wendy George, Kevin Wion, Vicki (Larry) Mattson, and Martin Wion; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lee Culbert and Guy Culbert.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.

