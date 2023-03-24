Jayne Ball, 80

OMAHA — Jayne Ball, 80, of Omaha, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry; parents, Betty Tipton Booth and Howard Tipton; sister, Pat Ward; and brother, Jimmy.

Jayne is survived by her three children, Jay, Jodi Hendricks (Alan), and Jill Goodrich; grandchildren, Rachel and Jacob Carter, Zane, Max, and Zoe Goodrich, and Alex Hendricks; great-grandchild, Hailey Norton; siblings, brothers, Mike and Terry; and sisters, Gerri Empey and Barb Chamberlin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 27 with Time of Sharing at 6 p.m. at West Center Chapel, in Omaha.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave, Omaha. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.