Jean (Beck) Stalnaker, 96

Jean (Beck) Stalnaker, 96 of Grand Island, died peacefully with her family by her side, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com . Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Jean was born on September 19, 1926, on the family farm near Cortland, Nebraska, the daughter of Irvin “Pete” and Helen (Moormeier) Heidecker. She graduated from Cortland High School in 1943.

On October 5, 1947, she was united in marriage to Willard Beck. This union was blessed with daughters, Peggy and Teri. They made their home in Grand Island. Willard died on December 29, 1970.

On April 20, 1987, Jean married Derald Stalnaker. By this marriage a blended family was created adding Derald’s children, Sheryl and Scott. Derald died on January 7, 2015.

Jean was a dedicated employee of the Carpenter Paper Company for several decades before retirement. Her favorite past times included playing cards, watching sports and spending time with family and her many cherished and beloved friends at Riverside Lodge.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Peggy (Dave) Townsend of Kearney, and Teri (Doug) Sass of Grand Island, along with Sheryl (Bob) Clymer, Cindy Guth Stalnaker and families; her grandchildren, Amy (Dave) James, Jon (Amy) Townsend, Ben (Roni) Townsend, Morganne (Phou) Manivong and Allie (Justin) Albers; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Olivia, David and Ellie James, Chandler, Kendall and Blakely Townsend, Brooks, Bentley and Brecken Townsend, Kalen Manivong, and Charlotte and Gideon Albers.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl and Bobby; Scott Stalnaker; and both husbands.