Jean E. Clement, 82
CHAPMAN — Jean E. Clement, 82, of Chapman, Nebraska, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island after a short illness.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Jean E. was born in England on April 2, 1941. She came to the United States as a military bride when she married Gary Clement. She spent the remainder of her life in Chapman. Jean was well known and had many friends. She was always willing to help anyone in need and was a good friend to all. She worked for many years at Goodwill in Grand Island and at Ace Café in Chapman.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and David Thompson of Nottinghamshire, England, along with their two daughters. She is also survived by her friend, Larry Gibreal; her furry friend, Lucky; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary.