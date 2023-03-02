Jean M. Golka, 54, of Honey Creek, IA, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Most Rev. James R. Golka will preside with Rev. Donald A. Buhrman and priests of the Diocese of Grand Island concelebrating. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 4 – 6 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation with designation for the Catholic Elementary School. Your thoughts and prayers may be given www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jean's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.