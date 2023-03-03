Jean Golka, 54

HONEY CREEK, Iowa — Jean M. Golka, 54, of Honey Creek, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Most Rev. James R. Golka will preside with the Rev. Donald A. Buhrman and priests of the Diocese of Grand Island concelebrating. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation with designation to Bishop James Golka Legacy Fund or the GICC Catholic Elementary School. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jean's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Jean was born Dec. 24, 1968, in Grand Island. She was the daughter of Robert J. and Patricia J. (Ostdiek) Golka. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1987. Jean continued her education at Creighton University completing with honors her BSBA with an emphasis in Marketing in 1991. She was employed as an IS Examiner for FDIC for 10 years. For the next eight years Jean was an IT Risk Manager for U.S. Central Federal Credit Union. In 2009, she accepted the Manager, Professional Services position at Archer working for a year and a half before transitioning to RSA Security where she advanced to Senior. Practice Consultant, Professional Services after 9 years with the company. In October of 2020 she accepted the Sr. Practice Manager position with Archer Integrated Risk Management.

Jean volunteered for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City program forming many lasting relationships with the young girls she mentored.

Jean loved spoiling her nieces and nephews, and she was always number one on their list. She was a season ticket holder for Nebraska Cornhusker football games and loved cheering her Huskers on. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and opening her home and hosting family events.

Jean is survived by her parents, Robert and Patricia Golka of Grand Island; brothers, Ron (Chris) Golka of Grand Island, John (Pam) Golka of Omaha, Most Rev. James R. Golka of Colorado Springs, Colo., Greg (Tiffany) Golka of Omaha,

Gary (Tanya) Golka of Waconia, Minn., Tim (Jenny) Golka of Grand Island; Sisters, Barb (Scott) Brokaw of Grand Island, Cindy (Jim) Jussel of Shawnee, Kan., Sheri (Mike) Genereux of Honey Creek, Iowa

Others left to cherish her memory include her nieces and nephews, Joseph Golka, Michael Golka, Sarah (Golka) Ruzicka, Katie (Golka) Czerwiec, Brian Golka, Brianna (Golka) Olson, Brett Brokaw, Brady Brokaw, Kylie Jussel, Kaci Jussel, Josie Golka, Sophie Golka, Addie Golka, Clara Genereux, Ryan Genereux, Aaron Golka, Madison Golka, Mia Golka, Cody Golka, Kade Golka, Marissa Golka, and six grand nieces and nephews.